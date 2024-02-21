Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

AFG stock opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

