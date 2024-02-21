Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Lowered by Zacks Research

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Blackstone in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Blackstone Stock Performance
BX opened at $126.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 874.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
