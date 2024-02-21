Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.87 on Monday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,165. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

