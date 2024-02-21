Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 45,633 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

