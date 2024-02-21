Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Materion in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $131.47 on Monday. Materion has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 50.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

