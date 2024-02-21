Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Boosted by Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

TMHC stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

