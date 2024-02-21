Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cedar Fair’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

FUN stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.