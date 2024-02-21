Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CoreCard Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

CoreCard stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreCard by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 84,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreCard by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

