Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CoreCard Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
CoreCard Stock Up 2.9 %
CoreCard stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.38.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
