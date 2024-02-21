Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Boosted by Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.69.

TSE CNQ opened at C$85.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total transaction of C$3,372,975.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Insiders sold 465,156 shares of company stock valued at $41,166,019 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

