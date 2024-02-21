Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Decreased by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $28,249,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

