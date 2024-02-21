Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Cut by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNK

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cinemark by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after buying an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $19,906,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after buying an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.