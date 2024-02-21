Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

DASH stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total value of $309,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,846.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

