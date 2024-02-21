QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 841.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,248,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.48.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

