Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PWR opened at $209.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

