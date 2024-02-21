Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 793,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 19.0% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MQY stock remained flat at $12.27 on Wednesday. 24,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

