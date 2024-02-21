Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Down to $58.91

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $55.80. Rapid7 shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 104,345 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,041,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,337,000 after buying an additional 148,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 757.7% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after buying an additional 1,406,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

