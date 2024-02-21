RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $13.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAPT. SVB Leerink lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 23.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 9,408,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,771. The company has a market cap of $291.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $95,236. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.