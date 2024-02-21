Rathbones Group PLC Buys 113 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $375.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

