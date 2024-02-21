Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,113 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,845,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

