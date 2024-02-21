Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $752.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $736.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

