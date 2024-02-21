Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

