Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,947 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $204,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

