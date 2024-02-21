Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $124.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

