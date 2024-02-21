Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 548.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SWK opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.