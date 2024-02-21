Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GII opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $445.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

