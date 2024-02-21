Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 269,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1515 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

