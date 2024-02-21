Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 13,944 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

