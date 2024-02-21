Rathbones Group PLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:STT opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

