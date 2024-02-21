Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.130-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13 to $4.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,620. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.33%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

