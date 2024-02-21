Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roper Technologies (ROP)

Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $580.00 to $596.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $572.00 to $620.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Roper Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $620.00 to $622.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $560.00 to $615.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $620.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Roper Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $535.00 price target on the stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $544.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

