Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 78,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 191,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 259.51%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat

Red Cat Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Red Cat by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.