Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 78,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 191,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Red Cat Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 259.51%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Cat
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
