Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Shares of Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.20 ($0.24), with a volume of 121513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Redx Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.59. The stock has a market cap of £74.69 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.