Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 592,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $161.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

