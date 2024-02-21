Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.87. The stock had a trading volume of 127,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,032. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.