Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,308. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.