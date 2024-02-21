Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,349 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.60. 1,375,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average is $162.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.