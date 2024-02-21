Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 215,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.62. 641,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $323.39 billion, a PE ratio of 910.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

