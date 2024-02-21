Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.30. The company had a trading volume of 151,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $252.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

