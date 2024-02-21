Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSUS. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

BATS:GSUS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,699 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2517 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

