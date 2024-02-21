Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,070 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

SDVY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

