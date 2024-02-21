Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,886. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

