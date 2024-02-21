Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,714 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 2,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

