Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ON by 25.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ON by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ON by 32.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 981,304 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 387,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,351. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONON. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

