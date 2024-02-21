Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

FITB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 531,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.