Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. 393,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

