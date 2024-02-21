Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 421.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

DE stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,474. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.82. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.26.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

