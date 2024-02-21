Renaissance Group LLC Sells 5,708 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,314 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 105,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,998,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 306,753 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Shares of ADBE traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.00. 3,021,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $598.56 and a 200-day moving average of $569.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

