Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.67 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.48. The company had a trading volume of 715,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,727. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

