Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Down to $199.73

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.73, but opened at $187.80. Repligen shares last traded at $198.30, with a volume of 185,706 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

