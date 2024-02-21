Research Analysts Set Expectations for NanoXplore Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

TSE GRA opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.31. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.87 and a twelve month high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

